Pilot Dustin Morantes of Hood River was unhurt and his plane experienced no apparent damage after Morantes was forced to land June 4 in an unusual place: Hood River Sand and Gravel quarry just east of Hood River.
At about 3:30 p.m., Morantes was flying southwest, returning to Ken Jernstedt Airfield, when he developed engine trouble. He considered putting down in the Hood River marina area, but opted for the road at the quarry.
“The engine coughed and sputtered for about 10 seconds and then it stopped,” a short distance east of the quarry, Morantes explained. “I was shooting for the marina but with the headwind I didn’t think I would make it.”
Deputy Joel Ives termed it “an emergency landing, not a crash.” His office received two 911 calls regarding “May Day” messages and law enforcement checked first at the marina. Morantes then called in and said he put down at Sand and Gravel.
“Stay calm and fly the airplane,” Morantes said is what went through his mind as he adjusted the plane’s angle to land, heading uphill and westbound on the road.
A pilot for 19 years (who flies professionally for LifeFlight), he built the Experimental and said he has experience landing it in some rough terrain, “but never in a sand and gravel quarry.”
Hood River County Sheriff, Hood River Police and Oregon State Police responded. Sand and Gravel operations manager Scott DeHart said it was a first for the business.
After talking with law enforcement, Morantes put the plane on a trailer.
