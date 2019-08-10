Starting Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 30, the Hood River City Public Works crew will be resurfacing streets with a chip seal overlay on the following streets:
- Lovers Lane
- E. Hazel starting at Serpentine
- E. Second, E. Third, and East Fourth streets
- E. Eugene from Fourth to Bluff Road
- E. Sherman from Third to Sixth streets
- During this period, vehicles must not be parked on the street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Vehicles left in the work area will be towed at owner’s expense.
