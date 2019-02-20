Grab your partner and get ready to dance.
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) is throwing a Contra Dance party on Saturday, March 2 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Mountainview Grange No. 98 in White Salmon. Attendees must be over 21.
Contra dancing has been around since the 17th century. Like square dancing, it involves multiple dance partners and a caller. A little more rowdy than square dancing, said a press release, this form of group folk dance is fun, easy to learn and beginner friendly — even for non-dancers. The evening’s festivities include a live band, caller, dancing, beer, wine and snacks to keep you fueled up, said a press release. No special attire is required. Tickets are available at wsvef.org.
Over the past decade, the WSVEF has contributed more than $3.4 million dollars to White Salmon’s schools as a direct result of community-raised funds, said a press release. The WSVEF is a 501c3 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within the community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in the teachers.
Learn more at wsvef.org or email info@wsvef.or
