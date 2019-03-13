Hood River Adopt A Dog (HRAAD) is working with the Humane Society of the United States to provide relief to Alabama communities devastated by recent tornadoes. Four of the displaced Alabama shelter dogs will be entering the HRAAD program this week, said a press release.
In the wake of last Sunday’s tornadoes, the Humane Society of the United States sent a team to Lee County, Ala., to make arrangements to transport dogs and cats who were available for adoption at Lee County Humane Society and Southern Souls Animal League prior to the tornadoes. The transport flight arrived in Hillsboro March 10.
This transport of approximately 150 animals aims to increase shelter capacity in communities impacted by the tornadoes by providing more room for pets displaced by the storm, said a press release.
Relocating animals also provides relief for the shelters damaged by the storm and gives the already-adoptable animals a second chance at finding forever homes.
The animals have been transported to rescue and shelter partners in Oregon and Washington, including Seattle Humane Society, Humane Society for Southwest Washington, Oregon Humane Society, Newberg Animal Shelter, Lincoln County Animal Shelter, Progressive Animal Welfare Society, Hood River Adopt a Dog and Willamette Humane Society.
“By transporting adoptable animals out of shelters in communities which have been impacted by the tornadoes, we are able to support agencies serving those areas while also providing the animals an opportunity for a wonderful new home,” said Mindy Gilbert, Alabama senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States.
“Our efforts increase the capacity of communities to care for animals displaced in the storm, paving the way for animals to be reunited with their families in Alabama.”
The Humane Society of the United States is grateful to Fences for Fido for providing a grant to cover a significant portion of the cost of the flight to transport the animals to safe haven, said a press release.
“Although local dogs are always our priority, we found ourselves in the fortunate situation of having space after a series of successful recent adoptions,” said Sherry Bohn, executive director of HRAAD. “We’re very happy to be able to help out these Alabama rescues and look forward to finding their forever homes!”
All four pups designated for the HRAAD program have been safely transported to the Hukari Animal Shelter in Hood River.
Watch for these dogs to come up for adoption on HRAAD’s website, www.hoodriveradoptadog.com, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Hoodriveradoptadog.
Donations, volunteers and fosters are always needed, said a press release.
For more information about how to help, email the shelter at hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com.
