Closures for Tuesday, Feb. 12:
Just canceled: Nichols Natural Area Work party this Saturday, Feb. 16, and the Wednesday, Feb. 13 GO! Sense of Place lecture.
Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, has cancelled their Feb. 19th meeting in Hood River.
Joe Newberry house concert has been canceled.
All Hood River County Library District branches are closed.
One Community Health, Hood River and The Dalles, closed.
Lynn Orr talk at the History Museum of Hood River County is postponed.
Horizon Christian School is closed.
Hood River County School District sites are closed and activities canceled.
Hood River Valley Adult Center is closed.
