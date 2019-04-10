All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 31 — Wasco Avenue — Male suspect reported to be menacing a female with a firearm.
March 31 — Wasco Avenue — Male suspect reported to be menacing a female with a firearm.
April 6 — Dana Lane — Hood River female arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 2 — Cascade Avenue and Mt. Adams — Stayton resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 5 — I-84 at milepost 67 — Milwaukie resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Car pool vehicle reported to have been vandalized.
April 3 — B Street, 1400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
April 4 — Hood River — Drinking fountain reported as damaged in a local park.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 31 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 31 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer observed a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel in an unsafe manner. The officer conducted a traffic stop. The male driver consented to field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The male was lodged at NORCOR and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
April 3 — Hood River — City units were advised of a vehicle driving all over the road and nearly hitting a parked vehicle. The vehicle went from the Heights, where it was first seen, to the area of Safeway. The vehicle was later located and an officer observed it driving up on the sidewalk. The driver consented to field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
April 6 — Cascade Avenue — Officer assisted Oregon State Police on a driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraud reported, in which a PayPal account was fraudulently used to purchase over $900 in products.
April 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Counterfeit $20 reported to have been given to a customer.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 2 — Front Street, 200 block — Hit and run vs. pedestrian reported to have just occurred. After speaking with both parties and reviewing the security video, it was determined that the incident was not a hit and run, and the collision was more fault of the pedestrian.
April 6 — Button Bridge Road — Vehicle towed because the driver/registered owner had a suspended drivers license and no valid liability insurance.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 31 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Washington female arrested for an outstanding Wasco County warrant.
April 1 — Cascade Avenue — A Lewiston resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding nationwide Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.
April 1 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Female arrested for a parole violation detainer and criminal mischief.
April 2 — Hood River — A Halsey, Ore., resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding statewide felony warrant issued out of Benton County.
April 5 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for a probation violation warrant out of Hood River County and a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County.
April 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop. The male driver was on probation and had marijuana in the vehicle. The male also admitted to violating his probation by smoking methamphetamine two days prior. The male was arrested for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 31 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two juvenile males were caught stealing movies from a store. Both were cited and released to their parents.
April 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female was caught attempting to shoplift various items from a store. She was cited and released for theft III.
April 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. A male and female pushed a full shopping cart out of the store without paying.
April 3 — Industrial Street, 600 block — Theft I reported. The theft occurred from a railroad car.
April 5 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Sex offenses:
April 6 — Hood River — Officer took a report of alleged physical and sexual abuse.
Other:
April 3 — Second Street, 200 block — Wallet reported to have been lost in the downtown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.