The Joan Burchel Fund of the Gorge Community Foundation is requesting grant proposals from Columbia River Gorge non-profits for its annual funding cycle. The deadline for applying is Friday, May 3; grants will be awarded in July.
The Burchell Fund supports projects ranging from arts to social services, healthcare and the environment. Over $80,000 has been granted through this fund since its inception in 2010, said a press release.
The purpose of the Joan Burchell Fund is to provide charitable grants as the foundation board determines are most needed. Grants will be made within the broad range of nonprofit agencies and not limited to a single focus or exclusively to the interests of a particular constituency, said a press release.
In this grant cycle, the total available for granting is $11,700, and proposals will be accepted for any amount up to that total. The range of grants in the past has been $650 to $4,000.
Grant recipients are expected to comply with reporting requirements in order to be eligible for any future grants.
A link to the application guidelines can be found at gorgecf.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/03/Request-for-Proposal.pdf.
The following proposals received Joan Burchell grants in 2018:
- The Dalles Farmers Market: $2,500 to implement the SNAP assistance program for low-income families to purchase fresh food at the market
- 3 Squares Program: $3,000 for weekend meals program for low-income children and teens in the Stevenson-Carson School District
- People for People: $1,500 for teleconferencing equipment for the Stevenson learning center to help clients obtain their GEDs and job training, and to conduct employment searches
- Hood River Shelter Services: $2,550 for funding for the Laundry Love program to enable warming shelter guests to launder their clothes on a weekly basis
- FISH Food Bank: $1,650 for summer meal program, serving children on free and reduced lunch programs during the school year
About Joan Burchell
Born in New York City in 1923, Joan Burchell grew up in Chappaqua, N.Y. She was raised, as she described it, as a “proper lady,” exposed to opera, social etiquette and art, while also being the tomboy who sledded down the steepest hills.
As a young woman, Burchell defied tradition by moving to Venezuela to work as a decorator and furniture designer. She traveled extensively in South and Central America, mostly alone, in her Karmann Ghia. With a third revolution brewing, Burchell left Venezuela. She lived for a time in Scotland, then moved back to Chappaqua, working for Reader’s Digest until retirement. During those years, she was an avid swimmer and kayaker. She kayaked and camped, alone, along the Danube River, and traveled extensively in Europe.
After retirement, Burchell decided that Chappaqua had become too urban, and traveled the country looking for a suitable home, settling in the community of Mt. Hood, where she lived for 20 years and became part of the community. She was self-educated, mechanically clever and artistic. Her spirit, humor, independence, and interest in all things endeared her to many people.
For more information, visit www.gcf.org.
