All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Male cited and released for reckless driving.
May 1 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hood River male reported his vehicle had been involved in a hit and run. The suspect vehicle is unknown.
May 2 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 1 — Eugene Street, 700 block — Hood River female arrested for an outstanding warrant.
May 2 — State Street, 300 block — Local transient male arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported to have occurred the previous day.
April 30 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Hood River male reported the theft of an amplifier from his vehicle.
May 1 — Sherman Avenue, 2400 block — Theft reported.
Other:
April 28 — Second Street, 100 block — Male cited for urinating in public at the entrance of a restaurant.
April 29 — E. Marina Drive — Officer responded to an attempted suicide.
May 3 — State Street, 100 block — Fire occurred at a local business with suspicious circumstances.
May 4 — Hood River — Debit card reported as found and lodged at the police department for safekeeping.
