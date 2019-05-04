Outstanding warrants:
April 24 — Hood River — Officer recognized a female walking down the street due to prior contacts and had knowledge the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Dispatch confirmed the female had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. The female was taken into custody for the warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 24 — Pine Street, 1000 block — Stolen bike reported.
April 26 — Fourth Street, 100 block — Theft of cymbals from a drum set reported.
Sex offenses:
April 26 — Hood River — Child abuse (physical molestation) reported.
Other:
April 22 — Woods Court, 1600 block — Found bike reported.
April 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a disturbance.
April 24 — E. Eugene Street, 200 block — Two Hood River property owners were cited for violation of the short term rental municipal code.
April 26 — 16th Street — Missing person reported. The male returned a day later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.