All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 21 — Second Street — Officers overheard loud yelling coming from a downtown establishment. Security staff advised a subject had been punched in the face. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR for harassment and disorderly conduct.
April 24 — Fifth Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 21 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Vehicle stopped for a lighting violation. The male driver was suspended and could not provide proof of insurance.
After a consent search of the vehicle, the male was taken into custody for felony possession of methamphetamine. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
April 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. In the same incident, a female was arrested for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and forgery I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 24 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — A juvenile female was cited and released for criminal mischief II.
April 27 — Sherman Avenue, 1800 block — Male transient arrested for criminal trespass I.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 21 — Hood River — Corvallis resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and tampering with evidence.
April 21 — Hood River — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 21 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Female arrested for a warrant.
April 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer contacted regarding a male on probation who had a no contact order with the victim. The officer contacted the male and female in the parking lot of a store. The male was taken into custody for violating his probation.
