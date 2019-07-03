All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 24 — Hood River — Possible reckless driving and/or harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding felony warrant out of Marion County, a misdemeanor warrant out of Linn County, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, giving false information to a police officer and five counts of identity theft.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 23 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Officer responded to a fight in front of a downtown bar. The officer observed two males fighting near the street in front of the bar. Both males were cited and released for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for damaging a vehicle.
June 25 — May Street, 1600 block — Disorderly conduct was reported at a local middle school. One juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct I.
June 29 — Sieverkripp Drive, 900 block — Vehicle tires reported to have been punctured and sugar put in the gas tank.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 23 — Hood River — Officer stopped two vehicles for multiple violations. One of the drivers was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The male was cited and released.
June 29 — 12th Street — Hood River County resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC showed the resident to be more than twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 26 — May Street, 1200 block — Attempted theft by deception reported, in which an individual claimed to be an officer and then further stated ransom money, in lieu of a warrant arrest through the state of Texas, was needed.
June 26 — Second Street, 200 block — Identity theft reported, in which a local business was the victim.
June 27 — Oak Street, 400 block — Identity theft reported, in which a bank card was used without the owner’s knowledge.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 23 — I-84 at exit 63 — Officer responded at the request of Oregon State Police to a three car, non-injury motor vehicle crash between exits 63 and 64. Information was gathered and all drivers were advised a crash report would be sent to them.
June 24 — Hood River — Female contacted regarding a report that her vehicle had been damaged in a parking lot. The suspect vehicle had left no information and did not attempt to contact her.
June 25 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
June 25 — Riverside Drive, 500 block — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury.
June 26 — Hood River — A resident’s vehicle was towed and impounded for unpaid parking tickets.
June 26 — Columbia Street, 700 block — A The Dalles resident’s vehicle was towed for blocking an office driveway.
June 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 26 — Hood River — Two individuals were arrested for multiple probation violations.
June 28 — Hood River — Resident female arrested on two confirmed warrants.
June 28 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Goldendale resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Washington State Department of Corrections arrest warrant.
June 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male shoplifter left behind a wallet, cell phone and backpack that was used to identify him. A warrant will be requested for several charges.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 23 — Event Site — Kiteboarding equipment reported as stolen from a vehicle. A kiteboard that was taken was valued at $400.
June 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
June 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a report of a male shoplifter. After contacting the male and advising him that he was being detained, he took off running through the parking lot. The officer was unable to locate the male. He had a friend with him who later left the store and was stopped in a vehicle. He admitted to stealing several items and was lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
June 24 — Cascade Avenue — A female reported that an individual, known to the family, was refusing to return her two children, who were in California.
