All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 10 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — A small amount of methamphetamine was turned in for destruction. The methamphetamine had been found in the bathroom of a local business.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 8 — E. Marina Way — Officer dispatched to a local hotel regarding a male who was trespassing. The male had previously been trespassed from the property and was sitting in the bar area. The male was escorted out of the building and cited for criminal trespass, then escorted from the property.
March 10 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A car window was reported to have been broken while parked at a local hotel.
March 13 — 22nd Street, 1100 block — Criminal mischief reported from a local resident within the city limits.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 11 — Hood River — Male Hood River resident issued a criminal citation for attempting to elude after trying to get away from an officer during a traffic stop. The male was cited and released due to medical conditions.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 9 — Seventh Street, 1000 block — Identity theft reported by a local resident. Someone was using her name to open fraudulent accounts
March 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Possible identity theft reported. A Hood River resident reported her cousin may have used her information to purchase a car. She noticed the purchase show up on her credit report.
March 11 — Forden Road, 4300 block — Officer interviewed a local male regarding an open forgery case. The male admitted to depositing multiple checks, knowing the checks were not valid. The male admitted that he had forged checks at more than one business. The male was taken into custody for negotiating a bad check, theft I and forgery I.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 8 — May Street, 2400 block — Officer issued a criminal citation to a Hood River resident for misdemeanor driving while suspended. He was cited and released, and his vehicle released to Parkhurst Place staff.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 10 — Cascade Avenue — Officer recognized a transient male near Cascade Avenue. The officer ran the male through dispatch and was advised he had a statewide felony warrant. The male was taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
March 13 — Button Bridge Road — Myrtle Point, Ore., resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a parole violation detainer out of Coos County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 8 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to display a front vehicle plate. Through the course of the traffic stop, the male driver was found to be violation suspended, and a stolen UTV and trailer were also recovered. The driver was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft I.
March 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft I reported. The male was cited and released.
March 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Other:
March 9 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Officer took a report of a child being left at home alone. The child was later located without a guardian (child neglect).
