All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 30 — Eugene Street — Oregon male arrested for domestic assault IV after biting his ex-girlfriend’s lip.
June 1 — 16th Street — Officer took a report of a domestic assault taking place at a local residence. After an investigation, a male was arrested for assaulting his wife and adult daughter. He was lodged at NORCOR for two counts of domestic assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 26 — Hood River — California resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 26 — C Street and 14th — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
May 28 — Hood River — Vancouver male arrested for suspected driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 29 — Cascade Avenue — Odell resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered at more than twice the legal limit.
May 30 — I-84 at exit 62 — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit.
June 1 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. BAC registered almost twice the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
May 30 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Washington resident contacted. He reported damage to his rental car from a hit and run.
May 30 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Motor vehicle accident reported.
May 31 — Fifth Street, 100 block — Motor vehicle crash reported.
June 1 — E. Marina Drive, 700 block — Hit and run reported at the Hood River Toll Bridge. The only suspect information provided is a Class C motor home.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 27 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Wasco County. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
May 31 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Washington resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Wasco County arrest warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Unknown female stole an item valuing $199.
May 28 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft of gas reported.
May 29 — Second Street, 200 block — Purse and wallet reported as stolen from the inside of a vehicle.
May 29 — Union Street, 900 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — Betty Lou Avenue, 500 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — 17th Street, 1300 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — Fifth Street, 1600 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — 14th Street, 1200 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — Sixth Street, 1700 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — Union Street, 900 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — Third Street, 1800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — C Street, 1300 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
May 29 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Found purse reported, which was connected to multiple unlawful entry and theft from a motor vehicle reports.
May 29 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — A male rushed into a residence, where he told a female he was running from police. The woman let the man inside, and she purchased marijuana from the male. Upon consuming the marijuana, she became ill and went to the bathroom. While in the bathroom, the male took several items from within the residence, valued at over $1,500, and fled.
May 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of goods reported.
May 31 — Belmont Drive, 3500 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. It was reported that $50 was taken from the center console of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
May 31 — Park Place Loop, 700 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported. The owner reported there was nothing taken from the vehicle, but the contents had been gone through.
June 1 — Cameo Drive, 300 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported, which had occurred the evening prior to May 29.
June 1 — Third Street, 1800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported, which had occurred the evening prior to May 29.
Other:
May 26 — Eugene Street, 2200 block — Found property reported. The property was later retrieved by the owner.
May 31 — 13th Street, 1300 block — Officer recovered property found behind a garbage dumpster behind a local business.
May 31 — Second Street, 100 block — Hood River resident cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.