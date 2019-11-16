All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 3 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for a minor violation. The officer later ran the driver through some sobriety tests, which the driver failed. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawfully concealing a firearm.
Nov. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for making a dangerous left turn. The female driver went through field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Meth was located in the vehicle, and a male passenger was also taken into custody. The female driver was evaluated by an Oregon State Police drug recognition expert. The female was taken to NORCOR, and it was revealed she had concealed an item inside her person. She was cited and released at NORCOR due to the medical concern.
Nov. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Idaho male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The male provided two breath samples, showing him to be more than two times the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 8 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Officer dispatched to a local business regarding a possible fraudulent check.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 8 — Second Street, 200 block — Washington resident reported a hit and run to his vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 6 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Roseburg resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges misdemeanor driving while suspended, giving false information to a police officer and a statewide arrest warrant out of Roseburg Municipal Court.
Nov. 7 — Second Street, 100 block — Dallesport resident arrested for a valid warrant out of Wasco County. Upon arrest, the subject was additionally charged with unlawful possession of heroin and meth.
Nov. 9 — Second Street — Kennewick resident lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Washington State Department of Corrections for escape and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 9 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation out of Hood River Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Vancouver resident was arrested for theft III, giving false information to a police officer and an out of state warrant.
Nov. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Employee embezzlement from a local business reported. It was reported that an ex-employee embezzled money over a few months while employed.
Nov. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft from a business reported. It was reported that a male subject pushed a shopping cart with unpaid items out of the store without paying for them. The subject, along with another male, left the scene with fishing items.
Nov. 7 — Montello Avenue, 1000 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Nov. 7 — Montello Avenue, 1000 block — Officer observed a vehicle with its door ajar. Upon further investigation, the officer was able to determine the vehicle had been unlawfully entered.
Nov. 7 — Hood River — Officer took multiple car prowl reports.
Nov. 7 — Pear Tree Lane, 1200 block — Officers took multiple car prowl reports.
Other:
Nov. 7 — Second Street, 100 block — Local resident reported having some issues with her email system.
Nov. 9 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Officer responded to a party involving minors in possession of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.