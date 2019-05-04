All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 19 — Wy’east Road — Juvenile cited and released for assault and disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
April 21 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Officer responded to a trespassing incident and possible domestic violence incident.
April 24 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Report taken of a juvenile who threatened to bring a firearm to school.
April 30 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Female contacted regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 20 — Highway 30 and Highway 35 intersection — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .09 percent. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 20 — Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .09 percent. He was cited and released to a friend.
April 26 — Sunday Drive — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and theft III.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 26 — State Street, 300 block — Hit and run reported.
April 27 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Abandoned vehicle, previously tagged for removal, was towed.
April 29 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 18 — Dee Highway, 3500 block — Male arrested for unlawful possession of a fictitious ID, giving false information to a police officer (criminal), giving false information to police (traffic), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while suspended, criminal mischief III and an outstanding warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
April 23 — Hood River — Female arrested on a warrant.
April 24 — Cascade Locks Marine Park — Female arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
Theft or burglary:
April 16 — Cooper Spur Road, 10000 block, Parkdale — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sex offenses:
April 15 — Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding a possible sex abuse case.
April 21 — Cascade Locks — Possible sexual assault reported to have occurred
April 11. The incident was determined to be non-criminal, and an information report was generated.
Other:
April 15 — Hood River — Possible animal abuse reported.
April 17 — Stoltz Drive, 4400 block — Officer investigated a case of animal neglect.
April 22 — Lolo Pass Road — Search and rescue conducted near the boarder of Clackamas County and Hood River County.
April 26 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Found property reported.
April 29 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of a marijuana inhalant delivery system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.