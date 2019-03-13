All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 22 — Carter Road — Possible child abuse reported (assault).
Feb. 23 — Wy’east Road — Male arrested for a probation violation (domestic assault).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 23 — Methodist Road, 1100 block — Female cited and released for criminal mischief II.
Feb. 24 — N.E. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — The back window of a mini-van was reported as being broken out.
Feb. 24 — N.E. Forest Lane, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Vandalism/criminal mischief reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 21 — Martin Road, 1300 block — Online identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 22 — Highway 35 near Eastside Road — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Feb. 23 — Markham Road, 1700 block — Two vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
Feb. 25 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
March 2 — Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
March 3 — Powerdale Hydroelectric — Deputy responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into the Hood River. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the crash and was uninjured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 25 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested at the Hood River County Courthouse for multiple warrants.
Theft or burglary:
Feb. 24 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Stolen snowboard reported.
March 1 — Barker Road, 1300 block — Theft by deception reported.
Other:
Feb. 21 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Female cited for violation of compulsory attendance laws.
Feb. 22 — Foxley Road, 700 block — Incident reported.
Feb. 23 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Feb. 25 — Eliot Drive, 2900 block — Unattended death investigated.
Feb. 28 — S.W. Euclid Avenue, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Unattended death investigated.
March 1 — Highway 35 and Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Found property reported and turned in at the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.