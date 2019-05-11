All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 3 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for possession of heroin and a probation violation.
May 4 — 18th and Belmont — Deputy located an individual with several felony warrants. The male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
May 3 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 1 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for a warrant.
May 2 — May Street, 1600 block — Juvenile male booked into NORCOR juvenile for a probation warrant.
Theft or burglary:
May 5 — Taylor, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 5 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Theft of two bicycles reported.
Other:
May 2 — Parkdale — Male requested assistance on Lolo Pass Road. His vehicle was stuck in the snow.
May 3 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a report of a juvenile making suicidal threats.
May 3 — Eliot Drive — Female placed on peace officer hold for being a threat to herself.
May 4 — County Club Road, 1800 block — Unattended death reported.
May 5 — Highway 35, 48 road — Search and rescue conducted for two adults who were stuck in the snow. Their vehicle was towed out of the snow.
May 6 — Highway 35, 6100 block — Male contacted regarding a neighbor’s dog attacking his dog.
