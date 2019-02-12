February 6, 1969: Lost possum? That was Junior Carmen’s theory when he and his family spotted this animal near their yard on West Eugene Street during the start of a thaw last weekend. He said it was apparently ill and that he was able to walk right up to it with food. He was hoping a little nutrition would help perk it up. Carmen fixed a box for the opossum Saturday night, and the next day, Gilbert Clarke took it home, hoping to nurse it back to health.