The first day of the new year brings a new event to Hood River: Locals Wednesday Downtown, running 3-6 p.m. Jan. 1.
Approved by Hood River City Council last month, “Locals” is designed to bring residents to downtown to shop, gather, and enjoy activities.
Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association sponsors the event each Wednesday, with a rotating selection of sales and events offered by merchants and downtown entities.
Parking will be free after 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Chamber and Business Association members told council in its request that without free parking, “Locals” would not succeed.
“Consistency is really important to create a lasting tradition that is to be supported,” Chamber President Kate Schroeder said. “We want locals to get into the habit of ‘LWD.’
“We want locals to feel welcome by offering them something important to them: Free parking,” she said.
Hood River City Council approved LWD on a pilot basis, which will not run June through August.
The first LWD event features activities at the Makerspace at Hood River Library, and special deals at merchants including 64 Oz. taproom, Gorge Greenery and others.
