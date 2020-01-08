The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce Downtown Business Advisory Committee (DBAC) and the Downtown Business Owners have created a program in partnership with the City of Hood River to invite locals to shop, dine and enjoy downtown with free parking every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.
Downtown owners, DBAC, the chamber, and city council listened to the community and business partners and learned that the biggest barrier to locals being downtown is the perceived hassle and expense to park, according to Chamber Executive Director Kate Schroeder. Offering a midweek afternoon where locals can come downtown without fishing for quarters or figuring out the parking machine (or shopping longer than expected and getting a ticket) appealed to the community.
“We know we needed to give something to locals that feels tangible and is about THEM. Many locals want to support Hood River businesses and contribute to our economic vitality by shopping local,” said Schroeder.
“We want to recognize and invite community participation in our downtown. In short, we want Locals Wednesday Downtown (LWD) to be about supporting the people who live, work and contribute to our community every day,” she said.
The Locals Wednesday Downtown pilot project, approved by the city council, began Jan. 1. Free parking will be available every Wednesday beginning at 3 p.m. during the months of January through May, then hiatus for the summer, and will resume again September through December.
Surveys will be conducted throughout the program to measure response and impacts, said a press release. If successful, the city will consider implementing the program permanently.
Word of mouth will be an important way to share the launch of Locals Wednesday Downtown, said Schroeder. Posters and window clings in downtown businesses will remind locals to think about and plan for Locals Wednesday Downtown and its free parking. A social media messaging campaign and public service announcements will additionally alert the community to this exciting new opportunity to support local businesses.
