The Mt. Hood National Forest announced that a portion of the 16 Road, sometimes referred to as “Red Hill Road” within the Hood River Ranger District, will be closed for the remainder of May and most of June due to timber harvest operations taking place in the area.

Forest visitors wishing to use Forest Service Road 16 (FSR 16) should anticipate the closure restricting travel access during the week and weekends. The 16 Road is narrow and large equipment will be in or alongside the roadway, making it necessary to close this section of the road for public and operator safety.

The point closure begins seven miles from Red Hill Bridge and ends about eight miles from the 16 and 18 roads junction. It will incorporate a section of road approximately one mile long, said a press release. The 16 Road will remain open on both sides of the closure point, but visitors are encouraged to beware of log trucks.

The closure will be in place throughout the week, with the road occasionally being re-opened during the weekend. Weekend closures will be necessary due to the nature of skyline operations, said a press release.

Work in this specific area includes cautiously spending several days on each work corridor. De-rigging and re-rigging the equipment anchors would take more than a full day’s work, which is why opening the road for all weekends would be difficult, said a press release.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this point closure will cause some forest visitors, but the closure is necessary for the safety of the public and equipment operators,” said Hood River District Ranger Janeen Tervo. “Except for the closed section, the road will remain open, enabling visitors to access this area of the forest for recreation and other activities.”

Hikers wishing to access the Vista Ridge Trail on the 1650 spur from the west side of Highway 26 should use Lolo Pass Road in the town of Zigzag. From Hood River, visitors to Vista Ridge Trail should turn onto the 13 Road, which connects to Lolo Pass Road in the town of Dee.

Access to the Vista Ridge area through Parkdale will not be available during the road closure. Visitors wishing to access the Vista Ridge Trail from the 1650 spur should do so from Lolo Pass Road (FSR 18), but beware that Lolo Pass itself could be snowed in until late May.

Notices regarding the closure will be posted on the Forest website Alerts and Roads Table, Facebook and Twitter and at the Hood River Ranger Station.

The area will remain open to various activities, such as mushroom picking, but users will not be able to drive through the worksite.

The public may also call the Hood River Ranger District for more information at 541-352-6002.