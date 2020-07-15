WS Forest Protest DSCF6532 (1).jpg

Demonstrators took to the streets in Husum Sunday to protest an ongoing plan to log on a parcel owned by SDS Lumber Company and lay adjacent to the White Salmon River, which falls under protection through the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Demonstrators took to the streets in Husum Sunday to protest an ongoing plan to log on a parcel owned by SDS Lumber Company and lay adjacent to the White Salmon River, which falls under protection through the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. SDS Lumber Company submitted a Forest Practices Application through the Department of Natural Resources last week to be approved for the work. Pat Arnold, the organizer of the demonstration and President of Friends of the White Salmon River, said the goals of the demonstration is to stop logging on the parcel and to restart negotiations between the U.S. Forest Service and SDS Lumber Company to begin the process of exchanging land, one component of the 1991 White Salmon River Wild and Scenic Management Act. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.