Demonstrators took to the streets in Husum Sunday to protest an ongoing plan to log on a parcel owned by SDS Lumber Company and lay adjacent to the White Salmon River, which falls under protection through the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. SDS Lumber Company submitted a Forest Practices Application through the Department of Natural Resources last week to be approved for the work. Pat Arnold, the organizer of the demonstration and President of Friends of the White Salmon River, said the goals of the demonstration is to stop logging on the parcel and to restart negotiations between the U.S. Forest Service and SDS Lumber Company to begin the process of exchanging land, one component of the 1991 White Salmon River Wild and Scenic Management Act.
Logging Protest
- By Jacob Bertram, Columbia Gorge News
