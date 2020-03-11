On March 11, Hood River News will provide an online list of all candidates to file for the May 19 Primary Election.
The deadline to file was Tuesday, March 10 at 5 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon, no new names had entered any of the county races. Meanwhile a total of 10 Republicans and five Democrats have filed for the open U.S. House Dist. 2 races, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
Ballots will go out in early May.
Carrie Rasmussen, a deputy district attorney in Hood River since 2005, filed for the job of District Attorney, to be vacated by John Sewell, who will retire after 28 years in the post. Sean Kallery of Hood River has also filed for the DA job; he currently works as a deputy DA in Marion County.
Rasmussen said in an email, “I’ve dedicated my career to fighting for justice against some of our most hardened criminals, and as a champion for children, under-represented communities and vulnerable citizen. As our next district attorney, I will continue to make sure Hood River is a safe place to live, work and play. We should feel safe on our streets and in our homes, and I will make sure of that.”
Prior to her 15-year tenure in Hood River County, she worked in several other counties and cities in Oregon and handled hundreds of cases dealing with child abuse and child sexual abuse, domestic violence and restraining orders, serious drug crimes, homicides and other felony convictions.
Dist. 2 candidates
- Republicans — Jason A. Atkinson of Central Point, Cliff Bentz of Ontario, Knute C. Buehler of Bend, David R. Campbell of White City, Jimmy Crumpacker of Bend, Travis A. Fager of LaGrande, Justin Livingston of Bend, Kenneth W. Medenbach of Klamath Falls, Mark R. Roberts of White City, and Jeff Smith of Elgin.
- Democrats — Nick L. Heuertz of Central Point, John P. Holm of Medford, Jack Howard of LaGrande, Alex Spenser of Klamath Falls, and Isabella Tibbetts of Talent.
- Incumbent Greg Walden (R-Hood River) decided not to seek re-election.
