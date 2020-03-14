The State of Oregon has released new visitation guidelines for community based care facilities such as assisted living homes, residential care homes, and memory care facilities, to limit exposure to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities. The Department of Human Services is taking this action to protect older adults, Oregonians who are at greater risk of the most severe outcomes of this disease, according to an Oregon Health Authority Press Release.
The guidance directs nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities, including those providing memory care, to:
- Restrict visitation to only essential individuals.
- Limit essential visitors to two per resident at a given time.
- Screen all permitted visitors for respiratory or other symptoms potentially indicating COVID-19 and for recent travel to an affected geographic area or high-risk setting prior to entering the facilities.
- Document the screenings for all visitors.
- Limit community outings.
- Support residents’ access to socialization when visitors are not able to enter the facility through virtual visits.
Enlivant, which runs Parkhurst Place Assisted Living Community, is limiting visitors with signage and communications targeting individuals who have shown symptoms of respiratory illness (cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose and/or shortness of breath).
Providence has the following visitation limits in place all of its facilities, including Brookside and Down Manor:
- Patients are asked to only have two visitors in the hospital at any one time.
- Visitors must be 12 years of age or older and healthy. Exceptions are made for well children who are immediate family members of the patient.
- Visitors to intensive care, maternity and pediatric units are limited to those essential to a patient’s emotional well-being and care.
- Check in at the nurses’ station before visiting a patient’s room.
- Please return home — without visiting your loved ones — if you have cold or flu-like symptoms. For more details on our visitation guidelines, please speak with a nurse or patient information representative.
For more information, contact Parkhurst at 541-716-5935; Down Manor at 541-387-8290; or Brookside Manor at 541-387-6370.
