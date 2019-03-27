The names are in and, while most of the positions will go uncontested, several races will be on the May 21 Special Districts Election ballot for Hood River County.
Drawing attention will be school board, both port commissions, one fire district, and the parks and recreation district, along with a pair of revenue measures placed on the ballot by the Hood River Count Board of Commissioners.
One of three Hood River County School District Board positions will be contested: Challengers Steven Shwiff and Loran Ayles will run against Position 1 incumbent Chrissy Reitz, who is the current board chair. Corinda Hankins-Elliott, Tom Scully and Brandi Sheppard have filed for re-election. Sheppard, appointed in 2017, is running to fill out the term left vacant with the resignation of former director Mark Johnson.
Kristi Chapman of Hood River and Michael B. Fox of Parkdale have filed for Position 4 on the Port of Hood River Commission held by incumbent Brian Shortt, who chose not to run for re-election. Hoby Streich is unopposed in his re-election bid.
All three Cascade Locks Port Commission posts will have races, with Dave Lipps challenging Dean Bump, Hallie Ballou challenging Brad Lorang, and Aushwol Westley challenging John Stipan.
For Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Board, all of which are at-large positions, three challengers and three incumbents will vie for three positions: Peter Cornelison, Jeff Hunter and Suzanne Cross, and current board members Art Carroll, Michael McCarthy and Glenna Mahurin.
In the Wy’East Rural Fire District, voters will be asked to fill two positions from a five-person field. They are: Larry Packer, Jeremy Cervantes, Chad Muenzer, Lyle Henage III and David Wood. This election fills a board vacancy.
Districts with seats open include Columbia Gorge Community College and Mt. Hood Community College, Parkdale and West Side fire departments and Wy’East Fire District. Others are Crystal Springs and Ice Fountain water districts, Hood River County Library District, and Odell sanitary and Parkdale sanitary districts.
County measures
The local option levy for up to $0.89 per $1,000 assessed value would be effective Jan. 1, 2020, and be in effect for a five-year period. After five years, the levy would expire unless renewed by voters. The levy is intended to supplement the prepared food and beverage tax, so the money is intended to go towards services not covered by that tax — specifically:
- Public Health, including funding for the OSU Extension services, Veterans’ services, school health services, family planning, medical examiner services and disease prevention services.
- Public Safety, including juvenile rehabilitation, District Attorney prosecution services, jail operations, law enforcement, animal control, courthouse security, civil deputy services, emergency management and funding for the school resource officer program.
The 5 percent prepared food and beverage tax would be collected from purchasers of prepared food and drinks (excluding alcoholic beverages), served by restaurants, to-go sections of markets or delis and catering operators, all for “immediate consumption,” with some exceptions.
Included are:
- Food and beverages served in restaurants, including takeout, to-go and delivered orders
- Salads from salad bars
- Dispensed soft drinks and coffee
- Bakery products sold for immediate consumption
- Prepared food in markets marked “for immediate consumption,” including premade items such as baked goods, sandwiches, hot food, fountain drinks and desserts
- Ice cream or other frozen desserts intended for immediate consumption
- Prepared food sold by caterers for events located in Hood River County
