The City of Hood River water boil notice for areas south of Summit Drive was lifted as of 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 after test results confirmed no evidence of harmful bacteria in the water system following the damage to the water line on Lost Lake Road by a private construction crew. City of Hood River water is safe for drinking, city officials stated. Crestline Construction and City Public Works crews repair the line on Friday, two miles from the Dee Highway intersection. The city advises affected water customers to flush all household plumbing prior to consuming water as a precaution. Resulting air in the lines is normal. Indications of air in your water lines include spitting or burping at the faucet, cloudiness in the water that rapidly dissipates when allowed to settle (i.e., in a glass set on the counter) and bubbles or foam. Some sediment may be present. Continue flushing your household plumbing until the sediment is removed. In addition, discard ice from ice-makers and thoroughly sanitize the machine. Water filters should be replaced and any other appliances that use water that will later be consumed should be sanitized according to the manufacturers’ directions.
