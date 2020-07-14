Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funding was part of a 2019 legislature approved lottery bond package scheduled for spring 2021. The sale of the bond package has been canceled due lottery shortfalls from the impacts of COVID-19. Without the $5,000,000 expected from the sale or additional action by the legislature, a new round of grants can’t be awarded.
"This is a devastating blow to Oregon’s 93 historic downtowns and organizations that participate in the Oregon Main Street Network," said a press release. "Many have already been preparing for the application process slated to open in January 2021."
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session, and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
The legislation established a permanent fund for the grant program and an initial infusion of funds from sale of lottery bonds, said a press release.
