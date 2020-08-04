“Scary” and “disorienting” is how Hood River resident Kevin Kingrey described the explosion of his mailbox and that of a neighbor at around 1 a.m. on July 30. The explosion led to a ground fire in front of their homes at the intersection of Prospect and Montello Avenue, near Rand Road. Kingrey said a large fireworks item, possibly an M80, was set off in his mailbox, next to cars parked in their driveways. Kingrey said “flaming material shot from the mailbox to the juniper hedge across the street, which caught fire immediately and started spreading very quickly” and both mailboxes were damaged. “I put the fire between my neighbor’s house and mine out with a garden hose, then started on the junipers across the street,” Kingrey said. Neighborhood youths also used garden hoses on the junipers, according to Kingrey, who said screeching tires prompted multiple 911 calls from all neighbors within earshot. The incident is being investigated by Hood River Police, who responded along with the Fire Department, Police Lieut. Don Cheli said witnesses saw a white car speed from the scene, Kingrey said he spoke with neighbors who saw the car and also heard “giggling laughter” from its occupants.
Recommended for you
More from this section
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- DelCarpine is Now Hiring
- POLICE OFFICERS The Columbia
- MARKETING BRAND MANAGER $ DOE
- PLANT MECHANIC $26.04 Typical
- Facilities & Mechanical Maintenance Lead Smokehouse Products Hood River
- Wanted , Pear Bin Checkers
- TRACTOR/EQUIPMENT OPERATORS Tractor
- POLICE OFFICER HOOD RIVER
- MAINTENANCE POSITION Manages maintenance
- Hood River County is
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Waterfront weekend closures and use restrictions now in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- UPDATED 8/4: Fire on Fir Mountain
- COVID cluster identified at Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company; Grupo de casos de COVID-19 identificó en Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company
- Port of HR considers buying Wal Mart lot for $4 million
- Service announcement: Wyatt Smith and Matthew Kellogg
- Songer speaks at 'We the People' rally
- Three search and rescue operations end successfully
- Obituary: Neal Eaton
- HR schools look to Aug. 12 deadline to complete back-to-school plan: Hybrid learning model planned for the fall
- Hood River schools’ community meals program continues into August; Food Coalition, others step in to help district provide free meals
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Police reports, Aug. 5 edition
- Senior Living: Living in a time of uncertainty
- Vigils underline ‘Somos Uno’ and society striving together: Weekly vigils continue in Hood River as Black Lives Matter protests continue nationwide
- Northern Wasco County D21 to start with online-only format
- What's in the sky? August is an excellent month for stargazing
- City of Hood River adds to bicycle-pedestrian network
- 4-H and FFA have a little piece of fair in 2020: HR fair moved online for 2020 youth events
- Schools plan for distance learning; in HR, online and comprehensive options offered, campuses will remain closed
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.