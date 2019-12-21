Two days into a three-day jury trial in Hood River County Circuit Court last week, a man was convicted on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16.
Osvaldo Socarras Perez, 32, was found guilty on seven charges: Sexual abuse in the second degree, a felony, and six counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, misdemeanors. An additional charge, attempted rape in the first degree, was acquitted.
Judge Karen Ostrye sentenced Socarras Perez to 36-months probation with special conditions that he report as a sex offender, complete a parenting class, submit to a psychosexual evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or the victim’s family, and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior written permission from his probation officer, with the exception of his own infant son.
As a condition of probation, he received a combined total of 240 days jail time, with credit for time served. He was booked into NORCOR on Dec. 11, the same day he received his sentence, and is scheduled to be released in late August 2020.
Socarras Perez was also charged a total of $2,850 in various court fees and $1,000 in restitution payment to the victim.
According to indictment documents, Socarras Perez abused his spouse’s child for a period of approximately two months in late 2017. He was arrested and released on a conditional release agreement in January 2018 and pled not guilty to all charges in July 2018.
A 12-person jury trial was initially scheduled for December 2018, but Socarras Perez’ attorney withdrew from the case less than a week before the trial date, and that trial was canceled.
A settlement conference took place nearly a year later, in early November, 2019, but no agreement was reached, and the case proceeded to trial last week. Socarras Perez was represented by Jeff Wallace of Timmons Law PC at the time of his trial.
