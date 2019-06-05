The Hood River Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from a Hood River residence on May 29.
This is what allegedly happened, according to information released by the Hood River Police Department:
The man (Brandon Dale Roth, 33) rushed into a friend’s residence and told the friend’s girlfriend that he was running from police. She let the Roth inside, and then purchased marijuana from him.
Upon consuming the marijuana, she became ill and went to the bathroom. While she was in the bathroom, Roth is suspected of taking several items from within the residence, leaving a note, and fleeing.
Roth currently has a nationwide warrant out for his arrest, according to Hood River Police Lieutenant Don Cheli.
It is unknown whether or not the woman will press charges for the theft.
