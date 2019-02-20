On Feb. 21, Columbia Gorge Community College will host “Map of My Kingdom,” a play written by Iowa’s Poet Laureate Mary Swander. The 7 p.m. event is coming to Wy’east Middle School auditorium in Odell. A $10 donation is requested.

(The event is postponed from an earlier date, due to weather.)

“Map of My Kingdom,” a play commissioned by Practical Farmers of Iowa, tackles the critical issue of land transition, said a press release.

In the drama, Angela Martin, an attorney and mediator in land transition disputes, shares stories of how farmers and landowners she has worked with over the years approached their land successions.

“Map of My Kingdom” is produced by Swander Woman Productions, a theater company that creates and tours dramatic performances focused on food, farming, and the larger rural environment.

The event includes a brief panel discussion facilitated by Swander, with a local multi-generational orchardist and a land use attorney.

This event is made possible with contributions from Gorge Grown, Columbia Gorge Wine Growers, Six Rivers Mediation Center, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Solstice Woodfire Café, and several private donors.