Recipients of bicycles are Khylie Garver, left, and Lisset Sandoval Gordian. With them is Dan Henderson of Masonic Lodge.

The Masonic Lodge of White Salmon donates two bikes to fourth graders at Hood River’s Westside Elementary. Recipients are Khylie Garver, left, and Lisset Sandoval Gordian. With them is Dan Henderson of Masonic Lodge. This is the fourth year in a row the Masons have donated bikes as a way to encourage and recognize youth who have shown strong improvement with their reading. Westside fourth grade teachers shared that both students have worked really hard over the course of the year with their reading and as a result have demonstrated tremendous growth with their reading skills. “Westside Elementary extends their gratitude and thanks to the Masonic Lodge members and Dan Henderson for presenting the bikes to both students, as well as for encouraging and recognizing our students,” Principal Bill Newton said.

