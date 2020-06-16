The Masonic Lodge of White Salmon donates two bikes to fourth graders at Hood River’s Westside Elementary. Recipients are Khylie Garver, left, and Lisset Sandoval Gordian. With them is Dan Henderson of Masonic Lodge. This is the fourth year in a row the Masons have donated bikes as a way to encourage and recognize youth who have shown strong improvement with their reading. Westside fourth grade teachers shared that both students have worked really hard over the course of the year with their reading and as a result have demonstrated tremendous growth with their reading skills. “Westside Elementary extends their gratitude and thanks to the Masonic Lodge members and Dan Henderson for presenting the bikes to both students, as well as for encouraging and recognizing our students,” Principal Bill Newton said.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pilot lands at Hood River Sand and Gravel
- HR Commissioners vote 3-2 to apply for Phase 2
- Spike in cases is due to increased testing and contact tracing, says HR County Health Department
- Some Columbia River Gorge trails and day use sites open; Popular waterfalls, campgrounds, and visitor’s centers remain closed
- HR School District names Rich Polkinghorn new superintendent
- HR County confirms three COVID-19 outbreaks in community; investigation ongoing
- OCH offers free COVID checkups in TD
- Windy weather can’t stop HRVHS, Horizon graduation events (includes photo gallery)
- Wasco County enters 'Phase 2' reopening
- Wash. state approves Klickitat County Phase 2 plan; Columbia HS holds graduation events, with distancing
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.