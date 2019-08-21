Margo Dameier and Eric Bosler honored at annual meeting
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association presented annual awards to two Master Gardeners at their Annual Meeting on Aug. 8.
These awards were presented by Rachel Suits, OSU Outreach Program coordinator, Master Gardeners and Small Farms in Hood River and Wasco County Extension Service, and Renee’ Taylor, president of the Central Gorge Master Gardener Association.
The Behind the Scenes award recognizes a Master Gardener who works quietly and unselfishly behind the scenes to further the Central Gorge Master Gardener Program, according to a press release.
This award was presented to Margo Dameier for “her outstanding job of managing publicity and promotion of Master Gardener events, said a press release. “Her efforts have increased the visibility and attendance of Master Gardener programs that are open to the public.”
While presenting the award, Suits, said, “It is important for the community to be aware of home horticulture and how Master Gardener’s educate the public on this topic.”
The Central Gorge Master Gardener of the Year award recognizes the outstanding dedication and service of a CGMGA Master Gardener, said a press release. This year, it went to Eric Bosler for “his role as a vital member of the Central Gorge Master Gardener program.”
Bosler was recognized for “demonstrating consistent leadership year after year, for being thoughtful and flexible when proposing ideas, and promoting sustainable gardening education in multiple ways in the Gorge,” said a press release. “Bosler has been instrumental in setting up and teaching the Seed to Supper program at the FISH Food Bank, has staffed multiple Master Gardener plant clinics, provides mentorship to new Master Gardeners and is a regular guest on KIHR’s Mid-Columbia Today show to promote the Master Gardener program, general topics on gardening and CGMGA events. Bosler has also been the co-chair of the greenhouse committee which involved extensive hours in research, planning and construction of the CGMGA greenhouse and shade structure. He was also instrumental in leading Master Gardeners in the construction of this project.”
In presenting the award, Suits said, “I know that I can always count on Eric being at classes, a mentor, teaching, and plant clinic duties above and beyond what is expected of volunteers.”
Bosler also received the Oregon Master Gardener of the Year award presented by the Oregon Master Gardener Association.
He served as the OMGA President elect for one year and now serves as the Oregon Master Gardener Association President. He is engaged in state-wide activities, leadership training and seminars. In his state activities, Bosler has engaged with other Master Gardener associations to discuss, promote and bring back the best practices that enhance activities for the CGMGA.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association is under the direction of the Oregon State University Extension Service. Trained Master Gardener volunteers provide information and technical assistance about gardening to the public through various programs and seminars such as Seed to Supper, Brassicas and Beer, and others.
Master Gardener Volunteers also have planted and maintain the water wise garden at the Hood River Library and the Learning Garden at the OSU Extension Service Office, which includes the Japanese Heritage Garden, Ornamental Grass-scape, Bioswales, Compost Demonstration Area, Raised Beds, Shed, Native Plant Garden, Small Space Garden, Herb Garden, Honey Bees and Bee Keeping, the Hellstrip and Ecolawn. The Learning Garden is used to further educate Master Gardeners, as well as a place where seminars for the public are held, said a press release.
Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer may request an application by contacting the OSU Extension Service at 541-386-3343.
Classes will begin in early spring of 2020.
More information on the Central Gorge Master Gardener program can be found at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver.
