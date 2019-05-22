Both County revenue requests turned down; Chapman wins HR Port, Reitz easily wins School Board reelection



Both revenue requests from Hood River County failed on the May 21 ballot.



Chrissy Reitz easily secured her Position 1 seat on the Hood River County School Board, and Kristi Chapman will be the newest Port of Hood River Commission member.

On Measure 14-65, the five-year local option levy, the vote was 3,470 no to 3,280 yes, a 51.4 percent to 48.9 percent margin.

Measure 14-66, the food and beverage tax proposal, went down much harder, 4,035 no to 2,751 yes, or 59.5 to 40.5 percent.

Hood River County issued unofficial results Tuesday night; the final numbers are subject to certification in two weeks.

Turnout was 41.2 percent: 6,764 out of 14,656 voters cast their ballots.

Hood River News will have details in the May 25 print edition.

In other Special Districts election highlights, voters affirmed two members of the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District board and voted in a newcomer.

Parks board members Mike McCarthy, with 2,218 votes, and Glenna Mahurin, 2,036, finished first and third, and Suzanne Cross of Hood River joined the board with her 2,186 total.

The percentage spread was 18.4 percent for McCarthy, 18.1 for Cross and 16.9 percent for Mahurin.

Close behind was Jeff Hunter with 2,000 votes, or 16.6 percent.

Also eliminated was incumbent Art Carroll, fifth with 1,902 votes, at 15.9 percent, and Peter Cornelison, 1,526 votes, or 12.7 percent.

In the three Port of Cascade Locks races, voters retained all three incumbents: John Stipan, 202-77, over Aushwol Westley, Brad Lorang over Hallie Ballou, 186-110, and Dean Bump over David Lipps, 178-123.

For School Board, Reitz garnered 780 votes, 70 percent, over Stephen Shwiff’s 163 (14.7 percent) and Loran Ayles’ 159, 14.3 percent.



For Port of Hood River, Chapman defeated Michael B. Fox by a 2,528 to 1,773 margin, or 58 to 41 percent.

In two other contested races:

Position 3 on Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors: Robin Feuerbacher defeated Tim Arbogast, 1,760 to 1,432, or 55 to 44 percent.

Wy’east Rural Fire District Board: In a five-person race, Chad Muenzer and Larry Packer advanced, with 428 votes (29 percent) and 371 (25 percent), respectively.

Eliminated were Jeremy Cervantes (292, 19.7); Dave Wood with 259 (17.5 percent); and Lyle Henage 123 (8 percent).