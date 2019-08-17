The new May Street Elementary School building is all but finished. Teachers return starting Monday, preparing freshly-built classrooms and other spaces for students to arrive Sept. 3. Project Engineer Cameron Davis does a fine-tuning tour of a classroom as part of his “punch list” check prior to meeting city inspectors, for sign-off on the temporary occupancy permit. At left, workers install ceiling boards in the commons, where the familiar Dragon sculpture awaits his new home. Meanwhile, old building demolition proceeds, completion expected in November.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.