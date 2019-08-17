The new May Street Elementary School building is all but finished. Teachers return starting Monday, preparing freshly-built classrooms and other spaces for students to arrive Sept. 3. Project Engineer Cameron Davis does a fine-tuning tour of a classroom as part of his “punch list” check prior to meeting city inspectors, for sign-off on the temporary occupancy permit. At left, workers install ceiling boards in the commons, where the familiar Dragon sculpture awaits his new home. Meanwhile, old building demolition proceeds, completion expected in November.
