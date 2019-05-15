It’s lunchtime May 8 for Kirby Nagelhout Construction workers at the May Street School project. Project supervisor Mike Carter hands out tickets for a prize drawing for employees of Kirby Nagelhout during the safety week luncheon, held in the construction headquarters lot across from the project. Jesse Oatman, right, general superintendent and a 29-year employee of Kirby Nagelhout serves up hot dogs cooked by Carter. The lunch was part of a week-long safety emphasis by Kirby Nagelhout and its contractors. Crews hold a safety meeting every day, and May 8 was also the day Carter and others gave a tour of the new building to members of Hood River Fire and EMS, and got feedback from the fire crew about what the workers can do to help in case of a cardiac arrest. “We learned about what can we do to make it easier in the event for them to respond, the importance of clear pathways for vehicles and what we can do in terms of compressions — just don’t stop,” Carter said. In addition, he said, “the tour showed them some of what they need to know about the construction of the building, in the event of a fire.”
