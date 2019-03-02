Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the Democratic 2018 candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, Oregon District 2, will be in Hood River Friday, March 8 to keynote and participate in a panel discussion on gender-balanced leadership’s effect on our workplaces, our local communities and the world.

The free event, titled, “Balance for Better: How gender-balanced leadership can improve our communities and our world,” is scheduled for International Women’s Day, March 8, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. It is hosted by Soroptimist International of Hood River and the library, and is sponsored by Copper West Real Estate.

Following the keynote address, McLeod-Skinner will join a panel of five local women leaders to further the discussion on a more gender-balanced world. Soroptimist and the library will welcome:

Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president, Columbia Gorge Community College

Jessica Metta, executive director, Gorge Technology Alliance and Hood River City Council member

Jeanie Vieira, RN, CEO, Providence Hood River

Christina Mercer, director of strategy, Insitu

Anna Williams, Oregon District 52 Representative and college instructor

Audience members will be invited to submit questions to the panelists upon admission to the event.

McLeod-Skinner, whose background includes engineering, planning and law, continues to use her approach of building bridges between people separated by politics and the urban-rural divide, to focus on developing solutions for core issues, such as healthcare, education, economic development, and natural resource management, said a press release.

“Balance for Better” is free and open to the public. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Lynda Dallman at lynda.dallman@gmail.com.

■

The first International Women’s Day was held in 1909 in recognition of the 1908 U.S. Garment Workers strike, but has grown over the last 110 years as a day to recognize the needs and accomplishments of women and girls throughout the world, said a press release. Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. The Hood River group welcomes visitors and new members. Learn more at soroptimisthoodriver.com.