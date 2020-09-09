Area residents are accustomed to checking their Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans with certified Medicare counselors working with the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program during Medicare Open Enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
But Medicare questions come up all year, especially as one nears age 65. SHIBA is offering online Medicare 101 classes on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2-4 p.m. both days.
These two-hour classes are normally offered through the Community Education department of Columbia Gorge Community College but are offered as online webinars during the corona virus pandemic. As always, the classes are free.
The classes cover Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, and when and how to sign up for them during the pandemic.
The links to these classes are at healthcare.oregon.gov, search Medicare presentations, or call the local SHIBA Medicare coordinator at 541-288-8341 for help connecting to these webinars or for any other Medicare question.
Spanish counseling is available.
