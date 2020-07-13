U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley hosts a remote town hall July 16 for constituents in Hood River County. The forum starts at 11 a.m.
Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America, according to press release from Merkley’s office.
On the phone: call 415-527-5035; access code 199 517 9036
For instructions on how to access the event on smartphone tablet or PC, and how to participate and ask questions of the Senator, go to: merkley.senate.gov/imo/media
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions — even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
