Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Wasco and Hood River counties on Saturday, June 15.
The Wasco County town hall will be held in The Dalles Readiness Center at noon and the Hood River County town hall will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.
Merkely will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America, said a press release from Merkley’s office.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said.
“I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, said the press release.
