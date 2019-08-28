On April 22, 2017, Mt. Hood Railroad hosted a kickoff celebration for the year’s excursion trips to the Upper Hood River Valley, marketed specifically as a fundraiser for the Hutson Museum in Parkdale under claims that all proceeds would go to the museum.
With tickets for the day’s excursion starting at $40 each, the railroad took in approximately $6,700 the day of the fundraiser, according to Mary Pellegrini, Hutson Museum board president.
Over two years have passed, and that money, as well as other funds owed, have yet to make its way to the museum and local businesses.
“Every time we talk to Ron (Kaufmann, general manager for Mt. Hood Railroad), they’re refinancing, they’ll have the money for you in a week … and it hasn’t happened,” Pellegrini said. “We’ve been hearing that story for well over a year now.”
According to Pellegrini, Kaufmann was the one to approach the museum about the idea of a fundraiser to kick off the 2017 summer season and celebrate the train’s return to Parkdale.
Mt. Hood Railroad’s excursion trains stopped in Dee instead of Parkdale for the summer of 2016 because the railroad was using the section of track to store semi-empty railcars, and because most of the museum’s visitors are railroad passengers, the museum temporarily closed its doors.
“So, Ron (Kaufman) felt really bad because we had lost the whole year,” said Pellegrini.
The railroad asked the museum to offer free admission to railroad passengers the day of the fundraiser, Pellegrini said, on the grounds that the museum would be getting all of the railroad’s proceeds from the event.
Parkdale businesses, including McIsaacs’ and Apple Valley BBQ, donated time, money and goods to provide a picnic lunch for train passengers — under the impression that they were donating to the museum.
“It’s not good for the community,” Pellegrini said. “They’re screwing everybody in the community and it’s not cool.”
And this isn’t the first time that the Hutson Museum has not received money promised by Mt. Hood Railroad, Pellegrini said.
The railroad and museum have shared a contract for public restrooms at the Parkdale station since the early ‘90s: The museum would operate the restrooms, and the railroad would pay $1,500 per year for maintenance.
“The deal is we operate the restrooms and allow the train people to use them and everybody is happy,” Pellegrini said.
While the museum has continued operating the restrooms, they have not received that payment for the last two years, according to Pellegrini, and have yet to receive payment for the current year.
In total, Mt. Hood Railroad owes the Hutson Museum more than $10,000 — which is roughly how much it costs to operate the museum for a year, according to Pellegrini.
Pellegrini has been in contact with a lawyer about taking Mt. Hood Railroad to small-claims court over the money owed for the restroom contract, but with the railroad property currently under threat of seizure by Hood River County, Pellegrini said she doubts the museum will ever see that money.
“We’re kind of in a dilemma,” she said. “We’re just small fish up here and we’re just trying to make it happen.”
When approached by a reporter, Kaufman deferred comment to Iowa Pacific Holdings President Ed Ellis. (A subsidiary of Iowa Pacific Holdings, Permian Basin Railways, has owned Mt. Hood Railroad since 2008). Ellis could not be reached for comment by press time.
