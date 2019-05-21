A series of recent operations by the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (MINT) resulted in multiple arrests for possession and distribution of controlled substances, according to a May 17 Hood River County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Detectives with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, operating as part of MINT, conducted a series of operations in recent weeks that resulted in the arrest of five individuals on controlled substance charges. Ronny Everts, Tammy Layton and Rodolfo Ceja were each arrested on possession and delivery charges in the city of Hood River, including delivery within 1,000 feet of a school. Daryl Doroski was also arrested on possession and delivery charges, in close proximity to the Columbia Gorge Dance Studio. Michael Persey was arrested in Cascade Locks on possession and delivery charges and was also listed as a fugitive from another state.
The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force consists of detectives from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to call the MINT Tipline at 541-296-1885.
