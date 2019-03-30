Mothers and their babies, from birth to 2 years old, are the focus of a series of free Mommy Wellness classes at MCMC Outpatient Therapy at Nichols Landing, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 9 and running through May 21.

Mothers are encouraged to wear comfortable exercise clothing and bring along their little ones.

Class schedule is as follows:

April 9 — Kegel intro, yoga and home exercise program with Laurie VanCott, MSPT

April 16 — Kegel, bladder health and exercises with VanCott; infant massage with Angela Gross, LMT

April 23 — Baby sign language and feeding advice with Sarah Miller, MS, CFY-SLP

April 30 — Maternal mental health with Lori Elderkin, LPC, CADCI; postpartum return to sports with Jennifer Sabo, PT, DPT

May 7 — Nutrition for mom and baby with Tracy Dugick, MS, RD

May 14 — Sexual healing and scar management with Gina Clark, PT, DP T; early infant development with Corinda Hankins, MD

May 21 — Wrap up and thank you with VanCott; infant biomechanics and breastfeeding and lactation advice and support with Michelle Gerbi, DC

Times and topics are subject to change. Call 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net to register.