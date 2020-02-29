Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) Outpatient Therapy at Nichols Landing, Hood River, hosts its free Mommy Wellness series on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning March 10 and running through April 21. Each class will be facilitated by Laurie VanCott, MSPT.
Class schedule is as follows:
- March 10 — Kegel intro, yoga and home exercise program
- March 17 — Kegel, bladder health and exercises; infant massage
- March 24 — Baby sign language
- March 31 — Postpartum return to sports
- April 7 — Nutrition for mom and baby
- April 14 — Sexual healing and scar management; early infant development
- April 21 — Wrap up and thank you; maternal mental health; infant biomechanics and breastfeeding / lactation advice and support
To register, call 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Times and topics are subject to change.
