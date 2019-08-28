Mayor Paul Blackburn received the key to the city at Monday’s Hood River City Council meeting, his last as mayor after years serving as mayor and council member.
Blackburn was honored at a Monday afternoon reception at the Hood River Fire Hall, prior to the council meeting. He is moving to Washington, D.C., next month.
Blackburn handed over the gavel Monday to Council President Kate McBride, who by city by-law will serve as Mayor Pro Tem until a new mayor is appointed on Sept. 23.
The council will interview McBride and Ed Wilder of Hood River, the two people to apply for appointment to fill out the remaining 15 months of Blackburn’s current term.
Also on the council agenda:
A presentation on the Hood River County Community ID Card program, from executive director Janet Hamada of The Next Door Inc., the agency working with Hood River County to administer the new program.
Also, Peter Cornelison presented information on the second annual Streets Alive event, Sept. 29 on the Heights, with pedestrian and other multi-modal transportation promotion as well as art, music and activities.
Walking and biking paths will bring partial street closures for the day, along with temporary “demonstration” projects including bike lanes on 12th Street, Taylor Street, and “bulb-out” pedestrian access at 12th and Pine streets.
The first Streets Alive happened in September 2018.
Oregon Department of Transportation has since updated some crosswalks on the Heights. Meanwhile, the Heights Urban Renewal Advisory Council and Board are working with a consultant on long-range streetscape and other improvements to pedestrian and vehicle access on the Heights.
