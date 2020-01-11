Little Oak Montessori School will host a screening of the documentary “Inside Montessori” at Andrew’s Pizza and Skylight Theater, 107 Oak St., on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film will be followed by a Q-and-A lead by Little Oak Montessori School staff.
“Inside Montessori” is a documentary film that shines a light on how Montessori schools throughout the United States are working to support children in communities right now. The stories of children from birth to high school illustrate why parents, children and educators have embraced the Montessori approach to learning and why the best practices of the proven, developmental and child-centered practices of Montessori education should be available more broadly, according to a Little Oak press release. “This film highlights five Montessori schools that inspire transformative change throughout the United States. Through the power of storytelling, this film invites viewers to enter Montessori classrooms designed for toddlers through high school seniors to experience and be inspired by ideal learning in action,” continued the press release.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance only at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4487965.
Proceeds from the screening benefit Little Oak Montessori School Scholarship Fund.
View the trailer for the film at insidemontessori.org.
