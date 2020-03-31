Dr. Andy Olson accepts donations of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from Melanie Quigley, center, and Jennifer Kaden, Monday in front of the County Building, in a new campaign that started March 27 under the aegis of the County Health Department. The donation request is in response to the shortage of PPE by medical providers and others, due to COVID concerns. The program accepts any PPE equipment, but need is highest for masks, gowns, and gloves. Respirators and N95 masks are the most protective masks for first responders. The program is accepting used and new masks and other equipment Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-2 p.m., at the County building, on Sixth and State streets. Olson said the first donation day drew about 15 people, some with small amounts, other with boxes and bins. Several orchardists brought volumes of masks, according to Olson. Donations will be accepted on the exterior of the building to limit exposure indoors and practice safe distancing.