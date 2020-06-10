Mosier Community School Community has been awarded the highly-competitive Riding For Focus Grant offered through the Outride Program and will debut the program for the 2020/2021 school year.
The Riding For Focus program uses cycling as a tool for children to achieve academic, health and social success. The Outride Grant will provide a fleet of specialized mountain bikes, helmets, maintenance equipment and the Riding For Focus curriculum for Mosier Middle School students.
In addition to weekly riding, Lisa Stevenson, the school’s health and physical education teacher, will be responsible for teaching students a dedicated curriculum created by Outride through a partnership with Central Michigan University.
Riding For Focus combines cycling, fitness and academic performance, all while instilling a lifelong passion for cycling for students who participate, said a press release.
The program explores and tracks how cycling can positively affect student learning, health and socio-emotional well-being.
Mosier’s goal is to establish a sustainable school cycling program that will help students succeed, as well as grow and connect with the community, said a press release.The video that was created for the grant highlighted the many biking opportunities that are right in the heart of Mosier.
The school hopes to broaden students’ awareness of these biking opportunities, help them appreciate the thrill of cycling, and create love for a sport that they can participate in long after leaving school.
This outdoor physical education program will also integrate with Mosier Community School’s pace-based learning model.
If you are interested in learning more about Mosier’s cycling program, contact Ms. Lisa at Stevensonl@nwasco.k12.or.us. For more information about Outride, visit outride bike.org.
