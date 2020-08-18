An air quality advisory is in effect for The Dalles-Hood River area due to the Mosier Creek Fire that started Aug. 12. Smoke levels are fluctuating rapidly and will likely continue through at least Saturday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared the fire a conflagration, allowing state resources to be utilized. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.
The fire was threatening 300 homes and critical communications infrastructure. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued for approximately 415 homes.
Currently, the fire is located two miles south of Mosier and was listed at 800 acres and 5 percent contained at mid-morning Aug. 13. Structures are threatened and evacuations are in progress at the following locations:
Level 3, GO (Evacuate): All of Paradise Ridge Place Road, and everyone West of State Road. from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Road.
Level 2, GET READY: Everyone East of State Road, from Evergreen Terrace to Dry Creek Road.
Follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as the situation changes.
