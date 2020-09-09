A Milwaukie man died in a single-motorcycle crash on Highway 26 Aug. 29, 2020. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jason Burchfield, 46, of Milwaukie, was westbound when it failed to negotiate curve and struck the rock embankment. Burchfield was transported by life flight to OHSU for injuries. On Sept. 2, Burchfield succumbed to his injuries and died.

